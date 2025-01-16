Top sales spot awarded again to Dacres in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An estate agency that has been based on Knaresborough’s High Street for 46 years, has been named as the top performing estate agent in the area for another year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selling 17% of all properties in the HG5 and YO26 postcode area in 2024, the figures from property portal, Rightmove, show that Dacre Son & Hartley sold 76 properties last year, with its nearest competitor selling 57. The figures cement Dacres’ reputation as the town’s top performing estate agent - an accolade the firm has held for more than a decade.

Nick Alcock, who has been the branch manager at Dacres in Knaresborough for 24 years, said: “We have successfully marketed almost a fifth of the 441 properties sold in the area last year and these impressive figures are a testament to our experienced and dedicated team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite it being a very competitive market, with 67 firms selling properties in this area, we have consistently outperformed them all, and we are grateful to each and every one of our clients who have trusted us with the sale of their property.”

The Dacre Son & Hartley team in Knaresborough.

The figures from Rightmove show that the other estate agents in the top ten sold between 10 and 57 properties each. The two postcodes include Knaresborough town centre and numerous surrounding villages including Scotton, Arkendale, Coneythorpe, Flaxby, Goldsborough, Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton, Whixley and Little Ouseburn.

Nick added: “Last year we sold properties ranging in price from £75,000 to £900,000, selling several properties on the same street, as well as selling homes for many clients who have sold with us before and for people who had received personal recommendations for our service.

“One recent buyer called us ‘the dream team’ praising our customer service as the finest they have ever received and describing their whole experience with us from start to finish as outstanding. Another client described our marketing of their property as superb and praised our teams’ knowledge, efficiency and support. We are very much looking forward to helping even more people with the sale of their property this year and are already seeing a healthy start to 2025, with a promising level of enquires and new instructions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dacre, Son & Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent with 18 offices across North and West Yorkshire. For further information visit www.dacres.co.uk or call the firm’s Knaresborough office, which is open six days a week, on 01423 864 126.