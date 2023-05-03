Top Harrogate hotels in the final of the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 but they need your votes

With public voting now open in the Good Spa Guide Awards, Rudding Park and Grantley Hall will be hoping for victory in the annual awards which, last year, received a record-breaking 367,879 votes.

Both of these luxury hotels are already finalists in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023, the 14th held to date.

Designed to showcase excellence in the UK spa industry and shine a light on the very best spas on home soil, Caitlin Dalton, director of the Good Spa Guide, said: “We can’t wait to celebrate the incredible achievements from British spas in categories as diverse as eco-conscious and wellness.

Rooftop splendour - Part of the incredible spa facilities at Rudding Park hotel in Harrogate.

"With more and more spas opening up outside spaces, this year we have a new category: best spa garden.”

Rudding Park boasts 90 luxury bedrooms, the UK's first Roof Top Spa and Garden and an 18-hole golf course, features in the Best Spa for the Eco-conscious.

Sponsored by Comfort Zone, the finalists in the Best Spa for the Eco-conscious category are:

Rudding Park Spa

Grantley Hall near Ripon which is a finalist in the Best Spa for a Countryside Getaway category.

Swinton Country Club & Spa The Spa at Breedon Priory

Y Spa at Wyboston Lakes

Aquarias Spa at Whatley Manor

The Spa at Carden

The Spa at South Lodge

Grantley Hall boasts 47 exquisite bedrooms, a state-of-the-art elite fitness centre, five indulgent restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, and three stunning bars.

Sponsored by OTO, the finalists in the Best Spa for a Countryside Getaway category are:

The Spa at Armathwaite Hall

Champneys Forest Mere

H Spa at Horwood House

Lifehouse Spa & Hotel

The Spa at Lucknam Park

Poppinghole Farm Spa

Hale Country Club & Spa

Hoar Cross Hall

The Well Spa at Bluestone National Park Resort

The Spa at Hatherley Manor

Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall

Sequoia Spa at The Grove

Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa

The Garage Spa

Voting is open until May 31, 2023 via www.goodspaguide.co.uk/awards.