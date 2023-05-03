Top Harrogate hotels in the final of the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 but they need your votes
Two of the Harrogate district’s most famous hotels are in the running for ‘best UK spa’ award.
With public voting now open in the Good Spa Guide Awards, Rudding Park and Grantley Hall will be hoping for victory in the annual awards which, last year, received a record-breaking 367,879 votes.
Both of these luxury hotels are already finalists in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023, the 14th held to date.
Designed to showcase excellence in the UK spa industry and shine a light on the very best spas on home soil, Caitlin Dalton, director of the Good Spa Guide, said: “We can’t wait to celebrate the incredible achievements from British spas in categories as diverse as eco-conscious and wellness.
"With more and more spas opening up outside spaces, this year we have a new category: best spa garden.”
Rudding Park boasts 90 luxury bedrooms, the UK's first Roof Top Spa and Garden and an 18-hole golf course, features in the Best Spa for the Eco-conscious.
Sponsored by Comfort Zone, the finalists in the Best Spa for the Eco-conscious category are:
Rudding Park Spa
Swinton Country Club & Spa The Spa at Breedon Priory
Y Spa at Wyboston Lakes
Aquarias Spa at Whatley Manor
The Spa at Carden
The Spa at South Lodge
Grantley Hall boasts 47 exquisite bedrooms, a state-of-the-art elite fitness centre, five indulgent restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, and three stunning bars.
Sponsored by OTO, the finalists in the Best Spa for a Countryside Getaway category are:
The Spa at Armathwaite Hall
Champneys Forest Mere
H Spa at Horwood House
Lifehouse Spa & Hotel
The Spa at Lucknam Park
Poppinghole Farm Spa
Hale Country Club & Spa
Hoar Cross Hall
The Well Spa at Bluestone National Park Resort
The Spa at Hatherley Manor
Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall
Sequoia Spa at The Grove
Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa
The Garage Spa
Voting is open until May 31, 2023 via www.goodspaguide.co.uk/awards.
The winners - decided by the Good Spa Guide audit results – will be announced at Spa Life UK Convention on Monday, July 3.