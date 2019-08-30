Top Harrogate hotel to celebrate its fifth birthday

One of Harrogate's most popular hotel/restaurants is throwing a party this weekend to celebrate its fifth birthday.

Since it was transformed and reopened after an extensive 18-month refurbishment by Provenance Inns, The West Park hotel, restaurant and bar has gone from strength-to-strength.

Located just across from the Stray with 25 spacious and luxurious bedrooms and suites, the hotel will be offering a complimentary BBQ with musical accompaniment from the soothing sound of vocalist Georgia Thursting.



The party takes place on Sunday, September 1 from 1pm to 5pm.

