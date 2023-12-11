Top Harrogate hotel launches golden ticket competition to support good cause as Wonka movie hits cinema screens

A well-known name for decades at the top of Harrogate’s hotel industry has found his inner Willy Wonka – but it’s all to help a great local cause

To publicise a tie-up with The Harrogate Chocolate Factory, a social enterprise which supports young people with learning disabilities and autism, Rudding Park’s managing director Peter Banks has donned the extravagant purple coat and orange top hat of Roald Dahl's iconic character.

The photoshoot was prompted by the luxury Harrogate hotel’s idea to celebrate the release of the new Wonka’ movie by hiding ten Golden Tickets in Harrogate Chocolate Factory Bars of chocolate.

The lucky holders of a golden ticket will be able to experience a private cinema screening at Rudding Park.

Rudding Park’s managing director Peter Banks dressed as Roald Dahl's iconic character Willy Wonka as the luxury Harrogate hotel’s celebrates the release of the new movie by hiding ten Golden Tickets in Harrogate Chocolate Factory Bars of chocolate. (Picture contributed)

"We are delighted to be able once again to help increase awareness of their amazing work supporting those with learning disabilities and autism,” said Mr Banks.

"The release of the Wonka film seemed a great opportunity to team up with Harrogate Chocolate Factory and I look forward to distributing their chocolate bars to Rudding Park guests, who also might discover some golden tickets.”

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Wonka is expected to be a huge hit in cinemas around the world.

The big budget musical prequel follows the success of Tim Burton’s 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp and the original 1971 movie adaptation Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder.

Harrogate Chocolate Factory Cafe is located at No. 9 North Park Road, next to Harrogate Odeon.

It helps to support producers of ethically sourced and sustainably grown ingredients, grow the social enterprise helping to make inclusive employment a reality and

Harrogate Chocolate Factory’s Lead, Trinity Horn, said “as a small social enterprise, we are so incredibly grateful for the support from Rudding Park; whether that’s employing some of our young adults to inviting us to hide golden tickets”

Pop in to buy a chocolate bar and you might be lucky enough to discover one of the 10 golden tickets. Café opening times: Monday to Friday: 9am 4pm and Saturday: 9am-2pm.