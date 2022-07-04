Top food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Harrogate restaurants, pubs and takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Harrogate’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Gemma Jimmison
Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:14 pm

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Dogs Bakery at 25 Regent Parade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: The Chihuahua Lounge at 8 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire; rated on June 22

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter

Top food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Harrogate restaurants, pubs and takeaways

• Rated 5: Bruce Arms at 3 Little Market Place, Masham, North Yorkshire; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Ship inn at Aldborough, North Yorkshire; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Lightwater Valley at North Stainley, North Yorkshire; rated on March 23

Read More

Read More
Harrogate inventor Samson Fox’s story to be told in theatre he helped build

One rating has also been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Frog at 136 Kings Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire; rated on June 15

And one rating was awarded to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Papa John's at 1 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, North Yorkshire; rated on May 27

HarrogateNorth YorkshireFood Standards AgencyMasham