The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Dogs Bakery at 25 Regent Parade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: The Chihuahua Lounge at 8 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire; rated on June 22

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Harrogate restaurants, pubs and takeaways

• Rated 5: Bruce Arms at 3 Little Market Place, Masham, North Yorkshire; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Ship inn at Aldborough, North Yorkshire; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Lightwater Valley at North Stainley, North Yorkshire; rated on March 23

One rating has also been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Frog at 136 Kings Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire; rated on June 15

And one rating was awarded to a takeaway: