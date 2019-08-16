Top cake emporium leaves Harrogate's 'Notting Hill' for town centre

An award-winning cupcake shop is flying the flag for the town’s independents by expanding into the heart of Harrogate.

After spending ten successful years building their business on Harrogate’s Cold Bath Road, Mama Doreen’s Emporium is moving next month to a prime spot at the end of James Street.

The location? The former home of Carluccio’s on Station Square which been empty for the last 14 months.

The scrumptious independent family business has spent two months renovating its new home, including a new, bespoke bakery, cocktail bar and exclusive event space.

Co-owner Jessica Wyatt, who forms a formaidable business double act with her mother Justine, said she would be sad to be leaving Harrogate’s “little Notting Hill.”

Jessica said: “We’re really going to miss Cold Bath Road. Over the past 10 years it’s developed into a wonderful area, packed full of brilliant independent businesses, like a little Notting Hill.

“But we’ve outgrown our original little shop and after much searching, we found the perfect space.”

Despite winning a clutch of awards, including being runner-up in the Financial Times Nationwide Cupcake competition, Mama Doreen’s admits moving will be a challenge.

Jessica said: “It won’t be easy. It’s going to be a challenge.

“We’re all so passionate about Mama Doreen’s and the experience our customers have when they visit. We listen to all the comments we receive from our guests and this was hugely influential in our decision to move to bigger premises.”

When Mama Doreen’s opens its doors to its new home in the town centre on September 7 after a refit helmed by Jessica’s step-dad, Neil, it will be expanding not only in size but in other ways.

There will be extended opening hours every Friday and Saturday and visitors will be able to enjoy award-winning afternoon tea alongside a post-work cocktail or two.

The bespoke on-site bakery will continue to create cupcakes, sweet treats and celebration cakes for all occasions, alongside special seasonally themed afternoon teas, including Halloween from October 25 to November 3. Having started its life as a simple cupcake delivery service for other cafes, Jessica has no intention of dispensing with the business’s close relationship to its loyal customers.

Jessica said: “Mama Doreen’s is very family-orientated; we have regular customers who visit with three and even four generations of their family and we wanted to make sure we kept the same family feel that they love.”

Mama Doreen’s is also launching a brand-new website. The new site will allow customers to order online for collection or delivery, along with the option to build their own cake.

