Top businesswomen to speak at Harrogate Chamber meeting

Ashville College head Rhiannon Wilkinson, Harrogate Town CEO Sarah Barry and Black Sheep Brewery CEO Charlene Lyons will all be speakers at the next meeting of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Harrogate Town AFC CEO Sarah Barry, Ashville College head Rhiannon Wilkinson, and Black Sheep Brewery CEO Charlene Lyons will all give insights into their repsective career paths and the challenges they have overcome along ther way at the meeting, which will be held at The Crown Hotel on Monday, June 13. Doors open at 5.30pm for 45 minutes of informal networking, and the meeting proper starts at 6.15pm.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce President Sue Kramer said: “Before the speakers take to the stage there is a great opportunity to meet with an array of local business owners and managers during 45 minutes of informal networking. We are keen encourage local businesses to experience the benefits of Chamber membership, and so non-members are invited to attend their first meeting on a complimentary basis.”

The meeting will be open to non-members, but organisers ask that anyone wishing to attend should pre-register on the Chamber website at www.harrogatechamber.co.uk.

Sarah Barry was appointed CEO of League Two side Harrogate Town AFC last September. She had previously been managing director of Stray FM before its takeover by Bauer Media.

Last September, Rhiannon Wilkinson became Ashville’s eleventh and first female headteacher. She is a former headmistress of Harrogate Ladies College and Wykeham Abbey, the girls’ equivalent of Eton.