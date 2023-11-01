News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Top beer industry award for much-loved Harrogate bar's craft beer brewery

The independent brewery which plays a pivotal role in the success of one Harrogate’s most popular craft beer bars has won a national award.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

North Brewing Co, whose line of of beers are loved by regulars at the North Bar on Cheltenham Parade facing the back of Harrogate Theatre, has been named Brewery of the Year at the Brewers Congress 2023 in London.

Hosted by highly-respected trade magazine The Brewers Journal, the Leeds-based brewery’s co-founders, John Gyngell and Christian Townsley, were also awarded the special title of 'Global Ambassadors' for their contribution to the craft beer industry at the awards night in Islington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Probably best known for Transmission, its signature IPA 6.9% ABV, and Sputnik, a Ale 5% ABV Pale Ale, North Brewing Co was established in 2015 as an offshoot of pioneering Leeds craft beer bar North Bar, which has been hailed as “the first craft beer bar in Britain” since it launched quietly on New Briggate in 1997.

Most Popular
Harrogate’s North Bar has been popular ever since it opened in 2016. (Picture contributed)Harrogate’s North Bar has been popular ever since it opened in 2016. (Picture contributed)
Harrogate’s North Bar has been popular ever since it opened in 2016. (Picture contributed)

Since then, North Bar has evolved organically into an independent series of bars and taprooms from Otley to Manchester.

It recently opened its first overseas bar at Treviso, near Venice.

With its floor to ceiling windows, Harrogate’s North Bar has been popular ever since it opened in 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as its knowledgable and friendly staff and range of drinks, it has evolved into a versatile venue and meeting place with events including:

Acoustic Sundays.

Thursday night charity quiz nights.

Tap take overs.

Business gatherings.

For more information, visit: https://www.northbrewing.com/

Related topics:North BarHarrogateLeeds