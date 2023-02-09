Tonight will see tour of Harrogate to highlight strength of its independent bars courtesy of Harrogate BID

Setting off from the Cenotaph at 5pm today, Thursday, February ), the leader for this evening of walking and networking is one of the town’s best known tourism figures, Harry Satloka from ‘Free Walking Tour Harrogate’.

BID Clubs offer members a regular opportunity to hear from different speakers, find out key information about town centre events and initiatives, and to meet with fellow BID Members, Directors and the BID team.

Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID Marketing and Business Executive, said: “For our February BID Club, we have gone for something a little different.

“We have teamed up with Harry from ‘Free Walking Tour Harrogate’, which has become a must for visitors wanting to learn about the town’s history, in particular its spa heritage.

“Harry will be taking us on our own private tour, where I’m sure even those who live here will learn something new about our wonderful town.

“We will be meeting at the war memorial from 4.30pm, then at 5pm set off for an hour’s walk, concluding with a visit to the Disappearing Chin, on Beulah Street, for drinks and nibbles. I’d ask those attending to dress appropriately.”

Harrogate BID members wishing to take part are asked to register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/february-bid-club-netwalking-tickets-528182898267

Further information about Harrogate BID is available at www.harrogatebid.co.uk/