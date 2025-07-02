‘To our loyal customers who became family’: Owners of Harrogate Italian restaurant say farewell after 27 remarkable years

A much-loved Italian restaurant in the heart of Harrogate officially closed its doors at the weekend following its final service.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sasso, located on Princes Square, closed on Saturday (June 28) after 27 years of serving the residents and visitors of Harrogate.

The award-winning restaurant was founded in 1998 by Italian chef Stefano Lancellotti and his wife Sara, and quickly earned a reputation as one of the town’s culinary gems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt social media post on their final day of service, it said: “As the sun sets on our final day, we're filled with cherished memories from the past 27 years.

Sasso, a much-loved Italian restaurant in the heart of Harrogate, has officially closed its doors following its final service after 27 remarkable years

"Today, Saturday, June 28, is not just our last day of service – it's a celebration of every smile, every shared meal, and every special occasion hosted within these walls.

“To our team – past and current – and to our loyal customers, who became family – thank you for being the heart and soul of Sasso.

"Your support made every single day possible.”

Sasso’s sister cafe, Caffe Marconi, located on Princes Square, will remain open, meaning a little part of Sasso will remain within the town.