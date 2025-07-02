‘To our loyal customers who became family’: Owners of Harrogate Italian restaurant say farewell after 27 remarkable years
Sasso, located on Princes Square, closed on Saturday (June 28) after 27 years of serving the residents and visitors of Harrogate.
The award-winning restaurant was founded in 1998 by Italian chef Stefano Lancellotti and his wife Sara, and quickly earned a reputation as one of the town’s culinary gems.
In a heartfelt social media post on their final day of service, it said: “As the sun sets on our final day, we're filled with cherished memories from the past 27 years.
"Today, Saturday, June 28, is not just our last day of service – it's a celebration of every smile, every shared meal, and every special occasion hosted within these walls.
“To our team – past and current – and to our loyal customers, who became family – thank you for being the heart and soul of Sasso.
"Your support made every single day possible.”
Sasso’s sister cafe, Caffe Marconi, located on Princes Square, will remain open, meaning a little part of Sasso will remain within the town.
