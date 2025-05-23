Tl Dallas nourishes its relationship with Swinton Estate

A leading independent insurance broking and risk management firm is supporting an innovative environmental initiative set up by the Swinton Estate in North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TL Dallas has joined Nourish, a corporate partnership that has been designed for forward-thinking business owners who are committed to understanding and reducing their carbon footprint, enhancing biodiversity, and building environmental knowledge and resilience within their teams – all within the natural surroundings of the Swinton Estate.

Established in 1919 and headquartered in Bradford, TL Dallas brings over a century of industry expertise to the growing network of businesses engaging with sustainability through Nourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a member of Nourish, TL Dallas can invest in the Swinton Estate’s Carbon Plus credits and participate in a range of environmental investment schemes and local community projects. The company will also benefit from nature-based learning experiences through the Estate’s Climate Action Academy – a key element of the programme that supports team wellbeing and environmental education through hands-on experiences like tree planting, river water testing, and species surveys.

Swinton Estate

The Climate Action Academy also hosts the Swinton Estate Environment Forums, uniting expert speakers from across the sustainability sector. These forums blend classroom-based insights with practical, on-the-ground learning. The Academy’s SME-focused Carbon Literacy courses will further support TL Dallas’s ambitions to lead responsibly and act on climate change.

Polly Staveley, Managing Director at TL Dallas, said: “As a business with strong Yorkshire roots and a long-standing commitment to our clients, colleagues and communities, we’re excited to join Nourish. This partnership gives us the opportunity to accelerate our sustainability journey in a meaningful way. By learning from nature and engaging with other like-minded businesses, we’re investing in a better future for our people and the planet.”

Iain Shelton, Chief Executive at the Swinton Estate, commented: “TL Dallas is a great addition to our programme, and we’re pleased that our network continues to grow. The Swinton Estate is based in 20,000 acres of grounds that has the potential to provide many natural solutions to the climate-related challenges we face today and Nourish will empower our partners to invest and develop their own programmes that deliver environmentally beneficial and tangible results.”

To find out more about the programme visit www.nourish.swintonestate.com/contact/