Timetable revealed for Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2022 as town welcomes 50 traders
The exact timetable has been revealed for when Harrogate Christmas Fayre returns to Harrogate town centre shortly.
Around 50 traders from Yorkshire and the UK as well as from countries across Europe, will be welcoming visitors from Friday, December 2 until Sunday, December 11.
The layout of stalls has been designed to support existing high street businesses who it is hoped will benefit from the additional footfall the fayre is due to bring.
The Christmas market will feature traditional wooden chalets installed on Cambridge Street, Market Place, and Cambridge Crescent.
The opening times are:
Most Popular
Friday, December 2 from 10am to 7pm
Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 7pm
Sunday, December 4 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
Monday, December 5 from 10am to 7pm
Tuesday, December 6 from 10am to 7pm
Wednesday, December 7 from 10am to 7pm
Thursday, December 8 from 10am to 7pm
Friday, December 9 from 10am to 7pm
Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 7pm
Sunday, December 11 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
During these hours there will be no vehicle movement allowed within the fayre locations – with the exception of emergency vehicles where access will be maintained at all times.
Harrogate Christmas Fayre is just one part of the Destination Christmas marketing campaign launched by Visit Harrogate to promote the town, attract visitors and boost the local economy.
John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back Destination Christmas and to be offering an even bigger and better experience for 2022."