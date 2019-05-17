Times of new Harrogate-London rail services

The exact times have now been revealed of the new, improved regular Harrogate to London rail services.

Hailed by rail operator LNER as the biggest transformation on the East Coast route from London in more than 30 years, Harrogate's boost involves the much-heralded, state-of-the-art Azuma trains.

The extra services and improved livery is something Harrogate's authorities and business groups have been asking for for nearly 20 years.

Factfile: New Harrogate-London train times

The new direct services between Harrogate and London Kings Cross are due to begin on December 8.

The planned timings for the new services Monday-Friday are as follows:

From Harrogate to Kings Cross: 07.34, 09.34, 11.34, 14.34, 15.34, 17.34.

From Kings Cross to Harrogate: 07.33, 09.33, 11.33, 13.33, 15.33, 17.33.

Similarly on Saturday and Sunday – making it a total of six trains each way every day.



Video: See Harrogate's new London trains

Plus: New 'express' Harrogate-Leeds train times

Improved local services between Harrogate and Leeds are also set to begin this Sunday, May 18 with “express” services taking the service up from two to three trains per hour.

Factfile: Extra 'express' Harrogate-Leeds trains times

The express trains will serve Harrogate, Hornbeam Park, Horsforth and Leeds only.

They will leave Leeds hourly from 09.14 until 16.15 with return services hourly from Harrogate to Leeds at 10.02 until 17.02.

The normal journey time is reduced from 35 minutes to 30 minutes but this will not affect the current twice an hour schedule.

Harrogate Line Supporters Group says plans to increase services to four trains per hour are on hold pending construction of Platform 0 at Leeds.

Factfile: What is so good about the new Azuma trains

The new trains will transform travel with 11,511 more seats across the fleet, as well as extra leg- room and storage space.

Passengers will also experience improved WiFi, better catering options and benefit from greater accessibility.

The onboard environment offers significant improvements for passengers with disabilities compared to the current fleet, with both audio and visual announcements and universally accessible toilets on all trains, as well as increased wheelchair spaces and unreserved priority seats.

Azuma trains’ unique inbuilt technology will help to ensure they’re more resilient during disruption, and their benefits extend beyond passengers, with more technologically-advanced engines reducing emissions and noise, improving the environment at stations and for communities along the East Coast route.

