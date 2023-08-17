The statement from Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones follows North Yorkshire Council’s announcement that it is rescinding its executive decision to proceed with the Harrogate Gateway scheme in the face of a legal challenge to the environmental plans.

Mr Jones’ point of view is that, whatever happened in the judicial review, it would mean that yet another public consultation would have to take place before the scheme can proceed.

This would take many months, or longer, to complete.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has come out strongly over the future of the controversial £11.2 million Gateway traffic project. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The Harrogate MP said: “There are parts of the scheme I think that are welcome – the emphasis on sustainable transport, tidying up the area as you come out of the bus and train stations, the improvement of the public realm, changing the crossing arrangements on Lower Station Parade, improving the shabby one arch and so on.

"There are elements of concern, too, such as the narrowing of Station Parade for a short stretch outside the bus station and how deliveries to businesses will work.

"I have consistently asked the council to address these concerns.

"But it is clear that significant numbers have not been reassured by the explanations that have been given.”

Mr Jones added that the latest blow for the green scheme for Harrogate town centre followed hot on the heels of the change of heart by a majority of Liberal Democrat councillors who had supported the scheme only to change their views a month later.

“Consistent political leadership is critical when managing major investment and the majority group on the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Committee has been unable to provide that.

"Whether or not one supports the gateway project in total, in part or not at all such weak local leadership presents difficulty when we look to attracting future investment.”

“But the key consideration is that the latest challenge means that the deadline to spend the cash allocated to this area is certain to expire.

"It is time, therefore, to stop spending public money trying to drag what is effectively a timed-out dead scheme – the good parts regrettably and the bad too – over the line.

“The council must start talking to Government about retaining the funding and re-positioning it to other projects in Harrogate and Knaresborough. I am happy to help with that process.”

Earlier this week, the heat on Gateway was turned up when planning lawyers were instructed by Hornbeam Park Developments to challenge North Yorkshire Council‘s decision-making over the whole project, partly on the grounds that plans to reduce Station Parade to single lane traffic for vehicles are quietly predicted to increase rather than diminish Co2 emissions in the town centre by creating more congestion in neighbouring streets.

North Yorkshire Council argues Gateway would improve links and access in the town centre, as well as making it more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians and help Harrogate hit its carbon emission reduction targets.