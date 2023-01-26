Time to celebrate Harrogate success stories as Hospitality & Tourism Awards are launched

Launching Harrogate Hospitality Awards - David Ritson (left), Simon Anslow, Fair Organiser and friend are pictured at the Harrogate Convention Centre enjoying the Christmas and Gift Fair 2023.

Set to take place at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Monday, June 12, organisers are urging everyone to get involved in this year’s awards by nominating the town’s sometimes unsung hospitality and tourism superstars.

David Ritson, general manager of the Old Swan Hotel on Swan Road in Harrogate, said: "Recent times have been difficult and our industry has been affected as much as most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it is time to look to the future. The awards are a great opportunity to reward your people and your business by nominating them.

"We know that for those nominated and shortlisted it is a great accolade for them and a good opportunity to celebrate success.”

This will be the 15th event since the awards were first launched and organisers are still proud and humbled that it is so well supported with nearly 1,000 nominations each year.

But the emphasis is on quality, rather than quantity, Simon Cotton, managing director of the HRH Group in Harrogate is keen to remind everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be presenting the awards once again and looking forward to hearing all of the fantastic stories of those nominated,” said Mr Cotton.

"We would like to remind everyone that the nominations are not based on volume but quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One well written nomination expressing why the nominee is being voted for and what they have done which makes them the best of the best is better than multiple votes with a few words.”

Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards have a new sponsor this year in the shape of Harrogate Christmas & Gift Fair, which is sponsoring the Receptionist of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our trade show has been in Harrogate for more than 70 years bringing thousands of exhibitors and visitors to the town from all over the world, said Gift Fair organiser Simon Anslow.

"We are proud to sponsor the Receptionist of the Year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reception teams are the first impression to our guests and we know how important a great welcome, warm smile and efficient service is to our guests.”

Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards: Categories

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum Print

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Ambassador – Sponsored by Your Harrogate

Newcomer of the Year – Sponsored by Harrogate College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by World of James Herriot

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare and

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finalists for each award will be invited to the awards gala dinner to be held at the Royal Hall on June 12.

How To Take Part…

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support your favourite this year, fill in the nomination form online at www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk before March 31.