Time to celebrate Harrogate success stories as Hospitality & Tourism Awards are launched
The organisers of Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards have launched their 2023 awards with the message that – despite difficult times – there is so much to celebrate in the sector here.
Set to take place at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Monday, June 12, organisers are urging everyone to get involved in this year’s awards by nominating the town’s sometimes unsung hospitality and tourism superstars.
David Ritson, general manager of the Old Swan Hotel on Swan Road in Harrogate, said: "Recent times have been difficult and our industry has been affected as much as most.
"But it is time to look to the future. The awards are a great opportunity to reward your people and your business by nominating them.
"We know that for those nominated and shortlisted it is a great accolade for them and a good opportunity to celebrate success.”
This will be the 15th event since the awards were first launched and organisers are still proud and humbled that it is so well supported with nearly 1,000 nominations each year.
But the emphasis is on quality, rather than quantity, Simon Cotton, managing director of the HRH Group in Harrogate is keen to remind everyone.
“We are delighted to be presenting the awards once again and looking forward to hearing all of the fantastic stories of those nominated,” said Mr Cotton.
"We would like to remind everyone that the nominations are not based on volume but quality.
“One well written nomination expressing why the nominee is being voted for and what they have done which makes them the best of the best is better than multiple votes with a few words.”
Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards have a new sponsor this year in the shape of Harrogate Christmas & Gift Fair, which is sponsoring the Receptionist of the Year category.
“Our trade show has been in Harrogate for more than 70 years bringing thousands of exhibitors and visitors to the town from all over the world, said Gift Fair organiser Simon Anslow.
"We are proud to sponsor the Receptionist of the Year category.
"The reception teams are the first impression to our guests and we know how important a great welcome, warm smile and efficient service is to our guests.”
Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards: Categories
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum Print
Harrogate Ambassador – Sponsored by Your Harrogate
Newcomer of the Year – Sponsored by Harrogate College
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by World of James Herriot
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylors
Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare and
Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift.
Finalists for each award will be invited to the awards gala dinner to be held at the Royal Hall on June 12.
How To Take Part…
To support your favourite this year, fill in the nomination form online at www.harrogatehospitality.co.uk before March 31.
To keep up to date with the awards progress, follow the Harrogate Advertiser, Your Harrogate radio and Twitter @HHTAAwards