'Thrilled' Harrogate estate agents win UK's Best Estate Agent award defeating 15,000 other businesses

A Harrogate estate agents says it’s “absolutely thrilled” to be named the ‘best estate agents in the UK’ beating nearly 15,000 other businesses in the process.

Winning gold at the Best Estate Agent Guide this week puts Harrogate sales and lettings agent Verity Frearson in the top 3% of all agents in the UK.

Speaking after its success at the awards in London, Verity Frearson’s director Matthew Stamford said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won the Best Agent Guide Award.

“The Best Agent Guide is produced by the Property Academy, supported by Rightmove, and is by far the largest and most comprehensive awards scheme in UK Agency.”

Best Estate Agents in the UK - Harrogate's James Verity and Matthew Stamford of Verity Frearson. (Picture contributed)

The EA Masters recognise the top talent in the estate agency sector, assessing 15,000 estate and letting agencies across the country.

The event is the biggest estate agency leadership conference, exhibition and awards ceremony in the UK with more than 1,500 of the leading estate and letting agents and suppliers from across the UK attending.

It’s the fourth year in a row the Harrogate estate agent, which is located on Albert Street, has received the Best Agent Guide Award.

Verity Frearson’s Matthew Stamford and fellow director James Verity attended the glittering event held at Battersea Park in London yesterday, Tuesday.

James Verity said: “Matthew and I were so proud to collect the awards on behalf of our absolutely fantastic team.