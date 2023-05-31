News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Thousands raised for Harrogate hospital charity as local hotel snaps up Jos Haigh paintings

More than £4,000 has been raised for the Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity at an exclusive art event at Cedar Court Hotel.
By Hannah Reeder
Published 31st May 2023, 14:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:49 BST

The occasion was supported by artists from across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s footprint as they donated their work to the auction. All funds are aimed to enhance the facilities and environment for all within the Trust.

Cedar Court purchased two of local artist Jos Haigh’s paintings – Falling and Forever – at the event and will now display them in the hotel lounge where, through the use of a QR code, guests are welcome to further donate to HHCC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Managing Director of the hotel, Wayne Topley, said: “The quality of Jos Haigh’s collection of work and of course the opportunity to further support HHCC, made the entries into the auction for the two canvas’s a very easy decision.

The two paintings - Falling and Forever - were snapped up by the Cedar Court Hotel and will be on display in their lounge.The two paintings - Falling and Forever - were snapped up by the Cedar Court Hotel and will be on display in their lounge.
The two paintings - Falling and Forever - were snapped up by the Cedar Court Hotel and will be on display in their lounge.
Most Popular

“We went along to the event as hosts, but when we saw the quality of what was on offer we soon became customers.

“We refurbished our lounge last summer and still had left a couple of key spaces in the area for additional artwork, but up to that evening we had not been able to find the perfect fit.

“The two paintings ‘Falling’ and ‘Forever’ now sit very favourably in our lounge area, and we receive positive feedback on them daily.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Georgia Hudson, the Volunteer and Charity Manager at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity praised the continued support from Cedar Court stating: “We are so grateful to the incredible team at Cedar Court for their immense and invaluable support.

"They continue to go above and beyond for their local NHS. By displaying the paintings, they are showcasing a visual impact of their support.”

Sammy Lambert, Business Development Charity and Volunteer Manager, added: “Wayne and his wonderful team have been a huge supporter of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity. We are so thankful for their support.

“The beautiful paintings will serve as a reminder of a very special Art Event and the way our teams have worked together to support the local NHS.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All donations to HHCC go towards enhancing the facilities and environment for patients, their families and colleagues across the whole of the Trust.

Related topics:Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust