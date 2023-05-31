Thousands raised for Harrogate hospital charity as local hotel snaps up Jos Haigh paintings

The occasion was supported by artists from across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s footprint as they donated their work to the auction. All funds are aimed to enhance the facilities and environment for all within the Trust.

Cedar Court purchased two of local artist Jos Haigh’s paintings – Falling and Forever – at the event and will now display them in the hotel lounge where, through the use of a QR code, guests are welcome to further donate to HHCC.

Managing Director of the hotel, Wayne Topley, said: “The quality of Jos Haigh’s collection of work and of course the opportunity to further support HHCC, made the entries into the auction for the two canvas’s a very easy decision.

“We went along to the event as hosts, but when we saw the quality of what was on offer we soon became customers.

“We refurbished our lounge last summer and still had left a couple of key spaces in the area for additional artwork, but up to that evening we had not been able to find the perfect fit.

“The two paintings ‘Falling’ and ‘Forever’ now sit very favourably in our lounge area, and we receive positive feedback on them daily.”

Georgia Hudson, the Volunteer and Charity Manager at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity praised the continued support from Cedar Court stating: “We are so grateful to the incredible team at Cedar Court for their immense and invaluable support.

"They continue to go above and beyond for their local NHS. By displaying the paintings, they are showcasing a visual impact of their support.”

Sammy Lambert, Business Development Charity and Volunteer Manager, added: “Wayne and his wonderful team have been a huge supporter of Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity. We are so thankful for their support.

“The beautiful paintings will serve as a reminder of a very special Art Event and the way our teams have worked together to support the local NHS.”

