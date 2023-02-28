Thousands of people expect to attend the biggest-ever Wetherby Beer Festival to support community causes

Thousands are expected to attend Wetherby Beer Festival this year from across the region, as part of a huge fundraising push to support local causes by organisers.

Taking place at Wetherby Grange Park from Friday, April 28 to Saturday April 29, as well more than 45 artisan, local and regional beers, alcohol free options, ciders and stoats to sample, organisers are determined to make it a real family affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be live music, a gin bar, cocktail bar champagne lounge, free children’s entertainment and locally sourced street food concessions.

Wetherby Beer Festival 2023 will take place at Wetherby Grange Park from Friday, April 28 to Saturday April 29.

And an over-18s only business networking event will take place on the Friday evening.

All the funds raised from the event will go towards the Grange Park sports clubs and facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Kelly, Chair of Wetherby Beer Festival, said: "“All the profits from the Wetherby Beer Festival will be invested back into Grange Park, helping us to keep local sports thriving.

"We’re still recovering from the effects of the covid lockdowns that kept our clubs shut for months and we’re now having to deal with the double whammy of soaring inflation and energy price hikes that have seen our bills effectively triple this year.

“This event should be a must for anyone who wants a great family day out over the May Bank Holiday weekend, but it will also raise much-needed funds to support a whole range of sporting clubs that adults and children enjoy.

"It’s so important we keep these grassroots sports going and we can only do that with the support of the local community and businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed up so far as main sponsors are leading estate agents Manning Stainton, with branches across Yorkshire – along with other high-profile businesses confirming their support including Schofield Sweeney solicitors, Fairfax Distillery, My Recruitment Career, Be You Medical Group and financial advisors Progeny.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.wetherbybeerfest.com with Early Bird offers.

There are still a wide array of sponsorship packages available tailored to each business’s requirements.