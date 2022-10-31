Thousands of gift ideas when UK's #1 Christmas fair comes to Harrogate Convention Centre

Harrogate Christmas Fair - Charlie & Ivy’s award-winning family-run brand from the Yorkshire Wolds creates award-winning gifts and hampers.

The Country Living Christmas Fair, which will return to Harrogate for its tenth anniversary here from December 1-4, will showcase the latest collections of more than 200 UK independent producers, crafters, and artisan retailers.

Over the four days, around 15,000 people are expected to attend what is the UK's #1 Christmas fair, all under one roof.

From handcrafted products, stylish decors, soft furnishings to gourmet cheese, Christmas puddings, sweet and savoury treats, tasty tipples and fine wines, visitors can shop to their hearts’ content while soaking in the festive vibes with live music all-day from brass band and choirs.

Harrogate Christmas Fair - Bedale firm Plewsy founder and designer Fiona Fawcett who creates luxury eco-friendly greeting cards and gifts.

Dan Sewell, Event Director, said: “You don’t have to trek off the beaten track, or scour the country to find that must-have Christmas gift.

"Ethically-minded shoppers can come and support hundreds of independent businesses, artists and craftspeople, while enjoying a shopping experience like no other, whatever the weather outside.”

The Christmas Fair will include a wealth of artisan producers from Yorkshire.

Among just a few of the local names and artisan producers are:

From Bedale, Plewsy creates playful illustrations with their luxury eco-friendly greeting cards and gifts.

It was founded by the designer Fiona Fawcett and is a small, independent and female run creative business, that aims to put a ‘little lift’ into your everyday.

Visitors will find playful, bright limited edition textiles including tea towels, children’s aprons, mugs, cosmetic bags, and art prints.

Food lovers can indulge in gifts and hampers courtesy of Charlie & Ivy’s.

The award-winning family-run brand from the Yorkshire Wolds uses its own cold-pressed Yorkshire rapeseed oil in their seriously tasty dippers, dressing, and mayo, which secured them a Great Taste Award.

Drawing inspiration from the natural world is The Silicone Straw Company.

Based in Grassington, it’s the brainchild of Charlotte Walsh, who was inspired to create alternatives to single use plastics after seeing bottles, straws and wrappers pollute her local river.

Her beautifully designed, silicone re-usable straws make it easier for families to live greener.

