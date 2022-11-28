This when free car parking begins for Christmas in Harrogate thanks to BID

Free festive car parking - Bethany Allen from Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) outside Victoria car park.

The free festive parking initiative to help attract shoppers and revellers into the town centre this Christmas and New Year is the work of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

The organisation is providing free parking between 3pm and 7.30pm in the town’s Victoria Car Park on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Once again, we are delivering on our pledge to retailers to provide free parking in the town centre during the run up to Christmas, which is traditionally one of the busiest periods in their calendar.

“Whereas in the two previous years our parking initiative has ended just before Christmas, I’m delighted to say that this time we are extending it right through to Thursday, January 5, which we know will be beneficial to both visitors and businesses."

The offer, known as Free after Three, is only available in Victoria Car Park.

It links directly to Victoria Shopping Centre, giving easy access to the heart of the town centre and its shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

