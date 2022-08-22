This is why we have a new Jurassic Golf course in the middle of Harrogate town centre

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three joined forces to try their hand at the pop-up, nine-hole Jurassic Golf mini crazy golf course, which has taken over Victoria Shopping Centre Piazza courtesy of Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District).

To complement the golf, the BID team has also created an educational Dino Trail around town, via the LoyalFree app, with the chance of winning a meal for four at 63rd + 1st on Albert Street.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “It was great having Duncan, Christine and Councillor Oldham with us this morning, and they certainly enjoyed their time playing a round on the Jurassic Golf mini crazy golf course.

“In addition to coming into town to shop, eat and drink, visitors can now add mini-crazy golf to the list. The crazy golf in the Valley Gardens is incredibly popular, and we are confident our Jurassic Golf will be a roaring success.

“And once you have completed the challenging nine-hole course, there’s a dinosaur-themed themed trail to follow around town.

"A great way to spend an hour or two before or after visiting Harrogate’s great shops, bars and restaurants.”

The Dino trail is a fun, educational trail where users can reveal the answers to Jurassic-themed questions by scanning a QR code on a poster, displayed in shop windows.

The answer will then appear on their phones.

As users complete the trail, they will also be collecting letters that form a simple, themed anagram.

Users can then submit the anagram/answer via the LoyalFree app for an additional chance to win in the local prize draw!

Those wanting to play a round of Jurassic Crazy Golf, which will run until Sunday, August 28, can either simply pitch up, or book online at https://www.jurassicgolf.co.uk/harrogate . The cost is adults £3, children £2.50, family of four (two adults and two children) £10 and one adult and one child £5.

Further information about Harrogate BID is available from its website http://harrogatebid.co.uk/