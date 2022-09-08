“Today's announcement to override Ofgem’s recent announcement and cap typical household energy bills at £2,500 for the next two years is a welcome step,” said Mr Jones.

"Businesses and public sector organisations such as schools and charities will also have a six-month price guarantee having previously not had a cap at all.

"Having looked at some of the quotes constituents have sent to me I know this will save many households a considerable amount of cash.

"I have also worked with ministers to raise the issue of those living 'off the grid'.

"I was pleased to hear the PM confirm funding will be available for park homes and rural homes using heating oil.

"There was also focus on making our energy supply more resilient and that was critical.

"Last week saw the world's largest offshore wind farm opening off East Yorkshire.

"Projects like this will ensure we achieve this goal using clean, renewable, domestic generation and move us forward on the journey to net zero by 2050.

"I was pleased to hear such strong confirmation of the importance of this target.”

But opposition parties are warning the PM’s plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis without taxing energy firms may burden British households with debt for decades to come.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey asked Prime Minister Liz Truss in the Commons today whether people would still be paying £500 more next month than right now.

The Prime Minister's refusal to levy a windfall tax on energy companies' excess profits has been made "purely on the basis of dogma", added Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero, Ed Miliband.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the plans would force taxpayers to “foot the bill”.

Meanwhile, the plans were dubbed a decades-long “Truss tax” by Ian Blackford, the SNP leader.