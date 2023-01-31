This is the new name of one of the most historic hotels in Harrogate district as it prepares to reopen

Formerly the Dower House Hotel & Spa, the historic Knaresborough hails from the mid-18th century.

The property has been undergoing refurbishment under owners The Inn Collection Group after it was acquired by the Newcastle-based pub/hotel group in December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now its new identity has been revealed – The Knaresborough Inn.

The Knaresborough Inn will be the new name for an historic venue in the Yorkshire market town, as The Inn Collection Group unveils the new identity of the former Dower House Hotel & Spa.

In a mark of respect for the heritage of the site, the hotel is also being given a new coat of arms with iconography relevant to the history of the town and

the building.

Made up of a shield flanked by two griffins, acknowledging the links of the building to the Slingsby family, the design sees the left-hand side contain a recurring pattern that combines a historical emblem related to St. Robert of Knaresborough and the white rose of Yorkshire.

The right-hand side of the shield features further reference to the builders of the original Dower House with a white chevron, and a leopard’s head taken from the Slingsby family crest.

Part of the new coat of arms of The Knaresborough Inn, after being refurbished by The Inn Collection group.

With a food-driven pub at the core of the offering at The Knaresborough Inn, the new name is intended to help it be easily identified and become a focal point of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inn Collection Group’s marketing manager Zoe Cooper said: “We’re excited to confirm the new identity of The Knaresborough Inn as its reopening nears.

“We have embraced the history of the building and the site, as well as the wider area, and we hope the new look will create a talking point that serves as a link to the past while embarking on an exciting future.”

Once renovations are complete, the Grade II-listed building will have 16 bedrooms added to its make-up, creating a 57-bedroom property with a new-look ground floor food and beverage spaces.

Serving food and drink all day, every day, The Inn Collection Group will stay true to its pub roots offering great ales, good food, an inviting atmosphere, and a warm welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad