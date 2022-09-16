This is the Harrogate brewery whose beers have won top awards from CAMRA in York

Based at at Hookstone Centre, Harrogate Brewing Co – or HBCo – won four awards at the recent CAMRA's York Beer and Cider Festival.

The independent brewery, which strives to provide a long-lasting experience to beer lovers everywhere, is delighted, in particular, to have won the award for Champion Beer of the Festival for its Plum Porter.

The awards could not have come at a better time for the brewery - or Harrogate's impressive independent beer sector.

Award winners - The Harrogate Brewing Co team at York Beer Festival.

Sponsored by Harrogate BID, Harrogate Beer Week begins next Monday, September 19 and runs to September 25 with HBCo playing a role in this town-wide celebration of Harrogate's craft beer and independent brewing heritage with a feast of events.

"Here at Harrogate Brewery we’re committed to traditional, classic brewing, creating some of the finest craft ales across the whole of Yorkshire,” said Harrogate Brewing Co.

"We strive to produce hearty northern ales to bring joy on the sunniest of days and to soothe your soul on the darkest of nights."Nothing beats our tasty Harlow Blonde with some pie and mash, or our cheeky Plum Porter with a comforting stew."

HBCo also won a prestigious national gold award from SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) last March at Beer X in Liverpool.

For more information on Harrogate Brewing Co, visit www.harrogatebrewery.co.uk/