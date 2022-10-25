This Harrogate bus service is rated in top ten nationwide in new survey of scenic routes

The research, which was carried out by over-50s experts SunLife insurance company, involved analysing the Instagram hashtags of over 40 different bus routes throughout the UK, revealing which routes are the most scenic, often with free travel for people over the state pension age.

In first place is the Coastliner 840 provided by Transdev Bus Company, which is known for its impressive panoramic views along it’s route from Leeds via York through to Whitby.

In second place is the Coaster 12 and 12A (Brighton and Hove) Brighton to Newhaven & Eastbourne via Seven Sisters.

The number 36 bus service run by Harrogate Bus Company has one of the most popular scenic routes in the UK.

In third place is the Clyde Flyer 901- 906 (McGills) Glasgow to Greenock and Largs.

If your older person’s bus pass is issued in Scotland, you can travel for free on all journeys on the Clyde Flyer.

But there's also a high top ten place for Harrogate's flagship bus service.

Placed at number five nationally is Route 36 (The Harrogate Bus Company) and its Leeds to Harrogate and Ripon service.

Mark Screeton, CEO of SunLife, said: “Buses are a great way to get about and the beautiful British coastline and countryside, especially in later life.

"There have been numerous studies which show that taking the bus leads to improved mental health.

“These routes allow you to experience breathtaking scenery, often for free with an older person’s concessionary card.”