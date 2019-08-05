This Harrogate bar is supporting vegans with new menu

A Harrogate bar is introducing a new menu for vegans and people with a gluten intolerance/allergy in response to the growing vegan market.

The new menu arrives after the MOJO team took the time to explore how the dining experience could be improved for alternative dietary requirements; often, vegans are presented with substituted version of a non-vegan dish, resulting in sacrificing taste to meet dietary needs.

Visitors to the well-known music bar on Parliament Street can expect culinary delights such as Spicy Cauli Wings served with Louisiana hot sauce, a Spicy Bean Burger and ‘Can’t Believe It’s Not Chicken’ panko breaded homemade “chicken” seitan strips.

Gluten Free From Beer Co Session IPA will also now be available on draught behind every MOJO bar, in a bid to not only improve the dining experience for vegan and gluten-free visitors, but to provide an equally satisfying drinking offer alongside the new menu.

Harrogate MOJO opened last year to become only the fifth bar in this small but hugely successful independent chain which was first set up by music fans in Leeds in the late 90s.

Martin Greenhow, MOJO director says, “We take pride in the memorable experience we provide to our customers; we’re committed to delivering both variety and taste with our food and drink menus.

"This commitment remains regardless of which menu our customers choose to order from, and we strongly believe that our Vegan and Gluten-free offerings should be just as extensive, and just as delicious, as our regular menu has always been.”

The new vegan menu and the Free From Beer Co Session IPA are now both available in MOJO Harrogate.

Figures show that there are now 3.5 million vegans across in the UK.

