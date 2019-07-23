This fire-torn Harrogate street has reopened

A prominent Harrogate shopping street has finally reopened after a major blaze.

So severe was the damage caused in Beulah Street after Deli Blanca was hit by fire in June, a cordon was put in place in the interests of public health and safety which cut the street in two.

New 'Independent Harrogate' launched by fed-up traders



Not only were shoppers forced to walk to the top of the street to get round, some shop owners criticised the wording of the road closure signage that has been put up by North Yorkshire County Council, saying it suggested that the street wasn’t open for business at all, despite only a handful of shops being shut.

But now after nearly a month of disruption, the good news is the entire street is now open.

The blaze in June saw 40 firefighters tackle the blaze.

The bus station was also closed while emergency services took control of the situation.

Coming soon - Harrogate's biggest-ever carnival