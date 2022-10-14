These are the 11 restaurants across the Harrogate district which have made it into the AA Restaurant Guide 2023

In total, North Yorkshire has 68 restaurants featured in the prestigious guide, including many across the Harrogate district.

Now in its 29th edition, The Restaurant Guide 2023 features over 1,400 restaurants which have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

The guide provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Media, said: “We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the United Kingdom’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023.

“The restaurants in this year’s Guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and service of the highest standard.”

The Restaurant Guide 2023 is available for £17.99 RRP in bookshops and online.

We take a look at which restaurants in the Harrogate district have made it into The Restaurant Guide 2023...

1. Goldsborough Hall Located at Church Street, Goldsborough, Knaresborough, HG5 8NR Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Horto Restaurant Located at Rudding Park Hotel, Follifoot, Rudding Lane, Harrogate, HG3 1JH Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall Located at Grantley Hall, Ripon, HG4 3ET Photo: Grantley Hall

4. Clocktower Located at Rudding Park, Harrogate, HG3 1JH Photo: Rudding Park