Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ever-popular Restaurant Week will take place from Monday 19 till Sunday 25 February and gives diners the opportunity to dine at some of the best restaurants in the area at a discount, including Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Masham and Pateley Bridge.

Businesses across the district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £10, £15, £20 and £30 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week offers businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat customers.

The ever-popular Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week will take place from Monday 19 till Sunday 25 February

Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during the Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.

Here is a list of all the restaurants who are taking part in the Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week and what they will be offering…

The Inn at South Stainley – two drinks for £10

The Harrogate Inn – two courses for £15

Rubins Coffee – burger, chips and drink for £15

How Stean Gorge – afternoon tea for £15

Banyan Bar & Kitchen – two courses for £15

Farmhouse – main and soft drink for £15

Essenza – any three tapas for £15

Foundry Project – two courses for £15

Fat Badger – pie of the day and drink for £15

Pickled Sprout – beer and burger for £15

Jesper’s Bar and Kitchen – ultimate weekend brunch for £20

Jesper’s Bar and Kitchen – three course early bird dinner for £20

Valentino’s – three course lunch for £20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hotel du Vin – two course prix fixe menu and glass of prosecco for £20

Clocktower Brasserie at Rudding Park – two courses for £20

Drum and Monkey – starter and main course for £20

Curious Cow of Harrogate – three courses for £20

William & Victoria – two course set lunch menu and drink for £20

Foundry Project – three courses for £20

The Harrogate Inn – three courses for £20

Tannin Level – three courses for £20

Giggling Squid – two courses for £20

Boar’s Head – two courses for £20

How Stean Gorge – two courses for £20

The Inn at South Stainley – starter and main for £20

Banyan Bar & Kitchen – three courses for £20

Côte – three courses and drink for £20

Hotel du Vin – three course Sunday lunch for £20

Crown Hotel – three courses and bottle of wine for £30

DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa – three courses and drink for £30

Three’s A Crowd – three courses for £30

The Ivy – three courses and glass of champagne for £30

Clocktower Brasserie at Rudding Park – three courses and glass of prosecco for £30