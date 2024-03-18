These are all the restaurants, cafés and businesses offering exclusive discounts during Knaresborough's first ever Food and Drink Week
The Knaresborough Food and Drink Week will take place from Monday 18 till Sunday 24 March and will celebrate some of the best food and drink establishments that Knaresborough has to offer.
It is being organised by the Knaresborough Business Collective and will include discounts on breakfasts, afternoon teas, bundle deals and many more.
The week offers businesses in the town the opportunity to boost awareness of what they have to offer, attract new customers and create more regular and repeat customers.
Here is a list of all the businesses who are taking part in the Knaresborough Food and Drink Week and what they will be offering…
Drakes Fisheries – two courses with a tea or coffee for £15
1858 Bar Restaurant – bottle of prosecco for £15, two for one cocktails, pint of Amstel for £3.50 and two courses for £18
Number Thirteen – scone and regular hot drink for £5 and traybake and regular hot drink for £6
Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria – two for one cocktails, one course for £10.50 and two courses for £15.95 (Tuesday and Wednesday – 5pm till 5.45pm)
The Yorkshire Beeswax Candle Company – honey gift box for £13.50
Huttons Butchers – meat pack bundle for £30
Lawai Spice – starter, main, rice and naan for £13.95 (Monday till Thursday)
The Hungry Caterpillar Kids Café – hot drink and brownie for £6 and panini, crisps and drink for £11.50
The Black Mulberry – 10 per cent off breakfast before 10:45am (Monday till Friday) and bottle of prosecco for £15 (Friday – 5pm till 7pm)
So! Bar and Eats – two for one on a selection of classics and specials (Monday till Friday – 12pm till 6pm)
The Wine Shop and Next Door – pizza and two large glasses of wine for £25
No Place Like Home – hot drink and cake for £4.50
The Farm Dairy – 10 per cent off all sandwiches
The Park Pantry – free hot drink when you spend over £5
Honey Bee's at Hannah's – cream tea for two people for £12 and afternoon tea for two people for £32
Castle Creamery
J B Wilkinson & Sons Quality Butchers
The Orange Grove
Zolsha Knaresborough
The Secret Bakery
Dil Raj Restaurant
Carriages in Knaresborough
The Watermill
Subway
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Knaresboroughbusinesscollective/