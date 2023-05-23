The well-known Harrogate district hotels which have been rated among the best hotels and spas in the world
This year’s World Spa Awards features Rudding Park in Harrogate and Grantley Hall near Ripon.
Held annually to celebrate and reward excellence in spa and wellness tourism by Britain’s world class hotels, the well-known local hotels appear in two categories:
England's Best Wellness Retreat 2023
Grantley Hall
England's Best Country House Hotel Spa 2023
Three Graces Spa, Grantley Hall
The Spa at Rudding Park
The globally-recognised World Spa Awards were first launched with the aim of inspiring exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best in spa and wellness tourism.
Rudding Park boasts 90 luxury bedrooms, the UK's first Roof Top Spa and Garden and an 18-hole golf course.
Grantley Hall boasts 47 exquisite bedrooms, a state-of-the-art elite fitness centre, five indulgent restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, and three stunning bars.
The result will decided by the votes online of spa and wellness industry experts and consumers.
The winners will be revealed at the awards event show which will take place on October 3, 2023
More information at www.worldspaawards.com
This isn’t the only public recognition at the moment for the two luxury hotels in the Harrogate district.
Both also currently feature in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 which will be decided by public vote.
The winners will be announced at Spa Life UK Convention on Monday, July 3.
More information at www.goodspaguide.co.uk/awards