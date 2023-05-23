The well-known Harrogate district hotels which have been rated among the best hotels and spas in the world

This year’s World Spa Awards features Rudding Park in Harrogate and Grantley Hall near Ripon.

Held annually to celebrate and reward excellence in spa and wellness tourism by Britain’s world class hotels, the well-known local hotels appear in two categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's Best Wellness Retreat 2023

Nominated in the World Spa Awards - The Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall near Ripon.

Grantley Hall

England's Best Country House Hotel Spa 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Graces Spa, Grantley Hall

The Spa at Rudding Park

Nominated in the World Spa Awards - The Spa at Rudding Park in Harrogate.

The globally-recognised World Spa Awards were first launched with the aim of inspiring exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best in spa and wellness tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudding Park boasts 90 luxury bedrooms, the UK's first Roof Top Spa and Garden and an 18-hole golf course.

Grantley Hall boasts 47 exquisite bedrooms, a state-of-the-art elite fitness centre, five indulgent restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, and three stunning bars.

The result will decided by the votes online of spa and wellness industry experts and consumers.

The winners will be revealed at the awards event show which will take place on October 3, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information at www.worldspaawards.com

This isn’t the only public recognition at the moment for the two luxury hotels in the Harrogate district.

Both also currently feature in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 which will be decided by public vote.

The winners will be announced at Spa Life UK Convention on Monday, July 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad