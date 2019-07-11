The Under the Hammer column with Tennants Auctioneers

Tennants Auctioneers are delighted to be offering for sale on Wednesday, July 24, Part I of the Tom Stanley Collection of Airline and Shipping Memorabilia in their Toys, Models and Collectables Sale.

Part I of the collection primarily consists of dining room ware from passenger shipping lines; dating in large part from the 1950s, the collection also includes examples dating back to the Edwardian era.

BR(NE) Poster Yorkshire - See Britain By Train by Gyrth Russell ' �300-500 (Toys, Models & Collectables, 24 July).

Part II of the collection, due to be sold on November 27, will include pieces relating to the Titanic.

Highlights of the lots in the July sale include an engraved White Star Line meat dish and cover (estimate: £60-80 plus buyer’s premium), and a Cunard Line enamel sign reading ‘Cunard Line London-Southampton Direct to Canada’ (estimate: £200-300 plus bp).

Thomas Stanley first found an interest in ships in 1948, watching ships sail Southampton Water from the Isle of Wight. As a child he wrote to shipping companies requesting postcards of their ships, which were duly sent – sparking a lifelong appreciation of both ships and postcards.

In addition to a long career as an architect in the health service, Stanley also dealt in postcards, during which time he amassed this extraordinary and expansive collection of shipping and airline memorabilia.

Cunard Line Enamel Wall Mounted Sign ' �200-300 (Toys, Models & Collectables, 24 July).

Also included in the sale, and of Harrogate interest, is a collection of late 19th and early 20th century advertising signs.

The signs were discovered in an attic by three brothers and developers, Noel, Lewis and Greg Minikin during a flat conversion at 25/27 Commercial Street, Harrogate, formerly the site of the renowned Grocery and Provision Store ‘J.B. Swallow’.

This fascinating array of predominantly cardboard signage offers an insight into the buying habits and tastes of the Victorian, Edwardian and pre-WWII era.

Advertising everything from jellies to jams, candles to condensed milk, starch to suet, the signs include many brand names still recognised today, such as Colmans and Huntley and Palmers.

This trove is a glimpse into the past, to the days when the printed image reigned supreme, before the dominance of modern media. The signs are grouped into seven lots ranging in estimate from £50-70 to £200-300 (plus bp).

Also up for sale is a Private Collection of Benbros Mighty Midgets, small-scale diecast models made between 1951 and 1969 that went into production before the more famous Matchbox models.

Benbros’ models were more crudely cast than their rival toys, which may account for their relative scarcity.

In recent years their quaint charm has attracted a strong following, and this collection is thought to be the largest to ever come on the market. Indeed, only rarely do examples of Benbros’ models come up for sale at auction. Highlights of the collection include two Benbros Tradesman Sample Sets, each estimated at £500-700 (plus bp).

At the opposite end of the toy-making spectrum, come two P2 Alfa Romeo models made by CIJ (Compagnie Industrielle de Jouet), the holy grail of toy cars; the top lot being a silver economy version, which is estimated to sell for £2,500-3,500 (plus bp).

Also to be found in the sale are a horse racing board game made by master cabinetmakers F L Hausburg of Liverpool (estimate: £400-600 plus bp) and of local interest a BR(NE) ‘See Britain By Train’ poster of Yorkshire by Gyrth Russell (estimate: £300-500 plus bp).

For further details please call the Harrogate office on 01423 531661 or see website for details www.tennants.co.uk

The online catalogue will be available today (July 11).