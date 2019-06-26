The Under the Hammer column with Hartleys Auctioneers

Hartleys in Ilkley held its Summer Fine Sale on Wednesday, June 12, and the main news coming out of this event was the success of the furniture section.

Representing 30% of the sale it produced 10 of the 15 top prices.

A bronze figure of a knight by Emmanuel Fremiet sold for �3,200.

This particular event included the usual antique and 20th century furniture but also featured an interesting accumulation of garden and architectural items.

In this latter area, the top price was paid for a large Victorian circular sandstone urn which went nearly five times its upper estimate to reach £3,800.

Then on to traditional furniture, and two very typical Victorian glazed mahogany breakfront bookcases went well above estimate.

One 8ft 8ins wide found £1,800 and the other 13ft 3ins wide with maker’s label shot away at £3,600.

This Louis XV style vitrine sold for �2,900.

A very dainty Gillows type mahogany writing table reached £1,000, and an oak Reformed Gothic centre table in the manner of Pugin rose to £2,300.

A Georgian walnut secretaire chest on chest realised £1,100, and a Louis XV style marquetry inlaid gilt metal mounted vitrine achieved £2,900.

Two somewhat baffling sales related to a late 18th century oak and mahogany banded chest of drawers which sold for £1,250, and a 17th century oak panelled press cupboard, dated 1683 to its frieze reaching £1,750.

Elsewhere in the sale there was more to report, the first being a rare pair of 9” Moorcroft “Claremont” pattern baluster vases which achieved a mid estimate of £4,000.

Taken out of the monthly general sale offering of stamps and coins etc, were six lots of stamp albums which produced between them £2,480.

Amongst the coins, it was obviously the gold that took the top interest.

Perversely two 1970s Krugerands sold to private buyers, the first for £1,050, the second virtually identical for £1,200.

Among the watches, the top price went to a gents 18ct gold Girard-Perregaux “Vintage 1945” wristwatch with composite dial which just topped its upper estimate at £3,600.

The Works of Art section as usual produced an eclectic mix of items, and the main favourite, an imposing bronze figure of an equestrian knight in armour by Emmanuel Fremiet nearly doubled its top estimate at £3,200.

The best picture price occurred in the Yorkshire section. It was a view of Lower Dene Farm, Nesfield, near Ilkley by Herbert Royle only 14” x 18” which yet again suggested former days and prices for this artist, achieving a final price of £4,000.