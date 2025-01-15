The Tiger Inn in Coneythorpe roars back to life
Owner, Mark Oglesby explains:
“We’re committed to keeping The Tiger true to its roots. It had a stellar reputation throughout Yorkshire before a tragic kitchen fire caused it to close over a year ago, so we’re excited to bring back much of what made it special. The new business is headed up by our operations director Neil Doogan, while the previous manager Heidi and head chef Tom are also returning. As the pub is situated on the famous Knaresborough Round walk, the only changes we’re making are to be more welcoming to walkers and dog owners, creating an enclosed beer garden in the spring to make a more secure and enjoyable outside space for all. And we plan to create a small function room that can be used for small groups, kids parties and village events.”
The Tiger Inn has long been celebrated as a destination pub, offering proper food at proper prices. The new owners are dedicated to continuing that tradition, keeping as much of the original menus as possible. Known for its hearty dishes and inviting atmosphere, the pub is ready to serve as a hub for locals and visitors alike in the picturesque village of Coneythorpe, just off the A59/A1M. With a menu packed with hearty, locally sourced dishes, the pub is proud to champion Yorkshire produce and hospitality. From classic pies to Sunday roasts and seasonal specials, there’s something for everyone to enjoy without breaking the bank.
The grand re-opening marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for The Tiger Inn, combining its rich history with fresh energy and a renewed commitment to the community.
For more information on the reopening, contact Neil Doogan [email protected] The Tiger Inn, Shortsill Lane, Coneythorpe HG5 0RY, tel 01423 60 90 75. www.tiger-inn.co.uk