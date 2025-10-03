The restaurants offering exclusive discounts during Harrogate Restaurant Week – including All Bar One, Bettys and more

Harrogate Restaurant Week returns next week, offering exclusive discounts at some of the best restaurants across the district.

It will return from Monday 6 till Sunday 12 October and gives diners the opportunity to dine at some of the best restaurants in the area at a discount, including Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Masham and Pateley Bridge.

Businesses across the district that have signed up to Harrogate Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £10, £15, £20, £25 and £30 price points to customers who visit their restaurants during the dedicated week.

The week offers businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat customer.

This year will be the fifth Harrogate Restaurant Week and it is, once again, being supported by the Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

Bethany Allen, Operations and Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “As the Business Improvement District in Harrogate, we're delighted to once again sponsor the popular Restaurant Week in our town.

“It's a great initiative that helps to drive both footfall and spend into our town centre's hospitality sector, which lines up perfectly with one of the key objectives in our business plan.

“The week-long scheme always receives fantastic feedback from our BID member businesses, residents and visitors, so we're very pleased to offer our support for another year.”

Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during the Harrogate Restaurant Week.

This is a list of all the restaurants that will be taking part in the Harrogate Restaurant Week from Monday 6 till Sunday 12 October and what they will be offering…

All Bar One – value menu for £10

Bettys – cream tea for £10

All Bar One – two courses for £15

The Fat Badger – beer and burger for £15

Banyan Bar & Kitchen – two courses for £15

Mama Doreen's Emporium – full English breakfast and hot drink for £15

Mama Doreen's Emporium – cake platter and hot drink for £15

The Mayfair – two frozen cocktails for £15

Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen – two brunch dishes for £15

The Inn at Cheltenham Parade – pie and a pint for £15

The Inn South Stainley – two cocktails for £15

Banyan Bar & Kitchen – three courses for £20

Farmhouse – any pancakes or benedict with either a spritz or smoothie for £20

Giggling Squid – two courses and a drink for £20

The Mayfair – two main courses and a drink £20

Wedgewood Restaurant at The Old Swan Hotel – two courses for £20

The Agora Restaurant – two courses for £20

The Barologist – main course and a drink for £20

The Harrogate Inn – two courses for £20

The Tannin Level – two courses for £20

The West Park Hotel – two courses for £20

William & Victoria – two course lunch for £20

Bettys – main and dessert for £25

The West Park Hotel – three courses for £25

Carters Champagne Bar & Grill at The DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel – steak frites and glass of house wine for £25

Clocktower Brasserie at Rudding Park – main, pudding and glass of prosecco for £25

The Barologist – three course set menu for £25

The Crown Hotel – two main courses and glass of wine for £25

The Drum and Monkey – two course lunch (starter and main) for £25

T he Inn South Stainley – four courses for £25

The Tannin Level – three courses for £25

The Tiger Inn – three courses for £25

Cedar Court Hotel – set menu for £30

Goldsborough Hall – two course midweek lunch with gardens access for £30

Hotel du Vin – three courses and glass of wine for £30

Hotel du Vin – three course Sunday lunch for £30

Rhubarb – three courses for £30

Three's A Crowd – three courses and glass of wine for £30

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NorthYorkshireRestaurantWeeks