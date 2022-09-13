The Queen: Bettys in Harrogate to close on Monday in respect of Her Majesty’s funeral

In a statement on their website, Bettys said: “On Monday, September 19, Bettys Café Tea Rooms will be closed as we remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“On all other up and coming days before the funeral and after the funeral our opening hours will be as normal.

"If you have placed an order for delivery next week, our courier will not be delivering on Monday, September 19 and nor will they be collecting parcels from us for delivery on Tuesday, Septemebr 20.

Bettys have announced that they will close on September 19 in respect of Her Majesty's funeral

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So to avoid disappointment, we have arranged to send all parcels due on Monday and Tuesday for delivery on Saturday, September 17 instead.

"The products will still have the minimum shelf life that we promise with all deliveries.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and please contact our Customer Support team if you have any questions.”