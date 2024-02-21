The pretty village near Harrogate which topped the property price index for 2023 for North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Compiled by property buying agents, The Search Partnership, the North Yorkshire House Price Index reveals that 2023 saw a modest increase of in house prices in Harrogate of 2%.

But, based on the average price paid per square foot for property, as recorded by the Land Registry, across six key areas in North Yorkshire - Thirsk, Ripon, Boroughbridge, Harrogate, Wetherby and Bedale - the best performing village last year was Kirkby Overblow.

Located six miles from Harrogate, the analysis says prices consistently surpassed £500 per square foot in the village last year.

Based on the average price paid per square foot for property, as recorded by the Land Registry, the best performing village in North Yorkshire last year was Kirkby Overblow.(Picture Steve Riding)

In contrast, Bedale, Thirsk, Ripon, and Boroughbridge all saw reductions in house prices in 2023.

The largest falls were seen in the villages surrounding Thirsk and Ripon, where prices dropped by 8% and 4% respectively.

Wetherby boasted a rise of 10%.

The Search Partnership House Price Index is the only research specific to these six areas of North Yorkshire.

Tracking actual prices paid, rather than guide prices or advertised prices, The Search Partnership says this makes it a very accurate barometer of the local markets.

Director Toby Milbank of The Search Partnership said: “Last year, North Yorkshire's housing market had to navigate a landscape of higher interest rates, along with the rest of the UK.”