The perfect Christmas weekend as Ripley Castle gets set to host fabulous Christmas Market and support local school

The festive season in the Harrogate district is about to get even better with a free Christmas Market in the lovely setting of Ripley Castle this weekend.

Not only will this Sunday’s event delivered by Real Markets offer great Christmas gifts, live entertainment and free access to the castle gardens and grounds, it will also be supporting a local school.

Around 40 children from Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School will be performing Christmas Carols between 11.30am and 12.30pm in the courtyard of this stunning 14th-century country house to raise funds for a new reflection garden for the school.

Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School teacher Charlotte Holstein said: “Attending the Christmas market with our choir will be a great start in this fundraising journey.

Around 40 children from Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School will be performing Christmas Carols at th free Christmas Market at Ripley Castle. (Picture contributed)

"We aim to deliver this reflection garden by following our three C values: community, compassion, and courage.

"The new space will provide children with a sensory experience. It will be a calm space for nature and reflection.”

Lucy Allen, director of Real Markets, said: “Real Markets is all about supporting local people, so we’re proud to welcome local children raising money for their school.

"There will be plenty of family fun at our Christmas market in this fairy tale setting.

"With free access to the castle gardens and grounds, it offers a great day out.”

The special Christmas market is open on Sunday, December 10 from 10am to 3pm and will also feature a special resident of the North Pole, as Father Christmas visits the market from 10am until 11.15am.

There will also be entertainment from Otley’s Rhythm Camp Events, with Christmassy children’s craft activities on offer throughout the day, including making festive card designs and glass lantern creating.

Real Markets has an ethos of supporting local, small, specialist and independent businesses to benefit the local community and help local producers and makers thrive.

The company runs a number of long-standing Yorkshire markets, including monthly markets and farmers’ markets in Ilkley, Grassington, Otley and Harrogate.