The 'legal challenge' that is forcing popular Harrogate restaurant bar to change its name

Launched by two friends Charlie Moorby and Tom Moxham in April who came up with the original idea during lockdown to create a genuine "neighbourhood" bar and restaurant, the newcomer quickly grew a strong fanbase, in particular, for its stylish terrace.

The popular terrace remains, as does the contemporary Asian and South American-inspired menu.

But the name has been replaced under legal guidance, says the go-ahead bar restaurant’s team of Jan, Tom, Charlie and Roger.

Out with the old, in with the new - Evidence of the new name for the popular Harrogate restaurant and bar formerly known as 'Frog'.

“Following a challenge to our use of the name Frog, and under legal guidance we will, very regrettably, be making a change to the name of our business.

"Our regular customers know that the name Frog holds a very dear place in our hearts, reflecting as it does on Charlie’s heritage, this enforced change, therefore, carries with it considerable sadness for us all.

"Please be assured that while our name is changing our diverse range of food, interesting cocktail selection, great service and unique atmosphere will remain entirely unaltered.”

The team were keen to ensure that restaurant bar’s new name would retain some link to the old.

The lovely terrace at the newly-renamed Lilyput restaurant bar on King's Road in Harrogate.

Steps are already being taken at the restaurant bar to make the necessary changes to rename the bar Lilypad.

The team said: “This is a name familiar to many of our regular lager drinking customers, as well as one consistent with our Frog history and logo.

"We enjoy fabulous support from our neighbours and friends, and we look forward to continue to serve you your favourite Number 3 cocktail, Lilypad lager and Kohlrabi fries over the coming months and years.”

In the meantime, as the Frog signs come down and the Lilyput signs go up, customers are advised that telephone contacts for reservations and enquiries remain unchanged.