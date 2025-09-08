The Jack Laugher Centre in Ripon reopens to public following major £23 million renovation project

A popular health and wellbeing hub in Ripon has reopened to the public following significant renovations as part of a county-wide drive to support active lifestyles across North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A series of structural and refurbishment works have now been completed at Active North Yorkshire Ripon – The Jack Laugher Centre.

The lower ground floor has been transformed with customers now able to take advantage of brand-new exercise studios and new changing rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full fitness programme with up to 85 classes each week, including a range of Les Mills workout sessions, are also now on offer.

From left to right - Lorna Coupland (Duty Manager at Active North Yorkshire Ripon – The Jack Laugher Centre), Jack Laugher (Olympic Diver), Councillor Simon Myers (North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Leisure Services), Chris Mason (North Yorkshire Council's Commercial Partnerships Manager) and staff at the official ribbon cutting for the re-opening of Active North Yorkshire Ripon – The Jack Laugher Centre

In the coming weeks, the cycling studio will be equipped to provide an immersive cycling experience, and the renovated sports hall will be available for bookings.

The leisure centre was officially reopened today (September 8) which marks a significant milestone for the city, and the development has been welcomed by users, staff and councillors.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for leisure services, Councillor Simon Myers, said: “This is a wonderful moment for residents in Ripon and surrounding areas who now have access to these high-quality, modern facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that the leisure centre in Ripon has now been brought in line with our other Active North Yorkshire facilities in neighbouring towns, providing a first-class health and wellbeing hub that will support communities to be more active.

“This has been a challenging project which has required complex ground stabilisation works, and I would like to thank everyone – including customers and residents – for their patience and cooperation.

“I am sure these new facilities will be well-received by users, and we will continue to work closely with healthcare professionals and other local services to offer a wide range of other support programmes for residents to enhance their health and wellbeing.”

Initial plans to refurbish the leisure centre were delayed in 2019 after a void was discovered, which required complex groundwork to stabilise the site and protect its long-term future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre sits above a layer of gypsum – a water-soluble rock that leads to the formation of large underground caves that can collapse.

The £23 million project to renovate and upgrade the site was taken on by North Yorkshire Council after the work was begun by the former Harrogate Borough Council.

Councillor Andrew Williams, who represents the Ripon Minster and Moorside division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “This has been a long-running project that started under the former borough council and has now been successfully delivered by North Yorkshire Council.

“I am pleased that residents in Ripon and the surrounding area can now make the most of these new state-of-the-art facilities, and I would like to thank the council for its commitment and dedication to resolving the complex issues that arose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leisure centre was officially reopened following a short ceremony that was attended by councillors, leisure centre staff and gym users – along with Olympian Jack Laugher MBE, who the facility is named after.

Born in Harrogate and educated at Ripon Grammar School, Jack made history at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro by becoming the first-ever Olympic champion in diving for Great Britain alongside partner Chris Mears.

The champion sportsman then followed it up with an individual silver in the three-metre springboard and two bronze medals, making him one of the most successful British divers of all time.

After the centre reopened, Mr Laugher said: “I am so proud to be here at the re-opening as it means a great deal to me being in my home city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My journey began in Ripon as I learnt to swim here before achieving so much success in my sport.

“But this is not just about elite sport, this is about engaging with all communities to be able to improve their health and wellbeing in such a fantastic new venue.”

Among the customers who have been impressed with the new facilities is Tony Ault, 74, who lives with his wife, Shiona, in the village of Rainton.

He said: “For a city like Ripon to have a facility like this, you simply could not ask for anything more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do try and keep fit, and I have played rugby and cricket and still go cycling with my friends.

“I signed up for the gym in 2021, and I am so pleased that the centre has re-opened and I will be using it at every opportunity that I can.”

For more information about Active North Yorkshire Ripon – The Jack Laugher Centre, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/any-jlc