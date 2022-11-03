The Ivy Harrogate reveals its new Christmas with a feast of tasty and luxurious treats

The Ivy Harrogate has become known for its hint of luxury and fine surroundings since the restaurant opened in November 2017.

Its new festive additions reflect that reputation with a limited-edition festive cocktail menu created in collaboration with Monkey 47, delicious a la carte dishes, afternoon tea and lavish set menus designed for larger parties.

Rodney Prosper, General Manager of The Ivy Harrogate, said: “We are delighted to be adding these festive additions to our menu and look forward to welcoming guests into the brasserie at this most wonderful time of the year.”

Located at 7-9 Parliament Street, The Ivy’s celebratory drinks menu for Christmas features six celebratory cocktails, including:

The Popping Cracker Royale (£13.75), a concoction of Monkey 47 gin, passion fruit and spiced mango syrup, lime juice, cranberry juice, and Prosecco, garnished with candy floss and popping candy.

Nuts About Chocolate (£12.25), an indulgent blend of Absolut Elyx Vodka, Baileys, Macadamia Liqueur, Monin Dark Chocolate Sauce, double cream and chocolate bitters with a marshmallow cream rim with chocolate flakes.

The Ivy’s Very Special Mulled Wine (£9.95), the ultimate winter warmer, featuring Martell VS Cognac, winter spice syrup and red wine, infused with cinnamon and orange.

As for its festive dining menu, diners can enjoy a seasonal twist on The Ivy’s iconic Shepherd’s Pie (£18.95) with confit goose and turkey, pigs in blankets and cranberry sauce.

Starters include a Venison Tartare (£11.95) - seared and hand-cut venison loin with pickled beetroot, hazelnut mayonnaise and granary toast.

To finish, guests will be able to delight in a limited-edition Santa’s On His Way (£9.95) dessert, perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

Featuring a red velvet sponge, cream cheese frosting and dark chocolate, this exclusive, playful dish is sure to be a firm Instagram favourite.

Festive Afternoon Tea has been given the golden touch, served on stunning gilded trays adorned with Christmas-themed cakes, scones and classic sandwiches.

The Christmas menu is available from November 16.