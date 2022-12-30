The five big questions facing Harrogate in 2023 as biggest shake-up in local politics for nearly 50 years happens

What next for Harrogate Convention Centre under local government reorganisation...(Picture Gerard Binks)

What the biggest overhaul of local government in Harrogate since 1974 will mean for residents, businesses and politics across the district is becoming clearer.

But the handover of budgets, services and political power to the new Tory-run unitary authority as part of the Government’s regional devolution plans remains a complex situation.

And it's taking place at a time when North Yorkshire and the UK faces an unexpected storm of economic problems.

Richard Flinton, the chief executive of the incoming North Yorkshire Council, has said he is hopeful of holding the first mayoral election for the county in May 2024.

A work in progress rather than a ‘big bang’, much is to be resolved.

So what are the key questions remain to be answered?

Politics and local democracy

The story so far: In May the Tories secured a narrow overall majority on the new authority set to run all of North Yorkshire.

But it was a different story in Harrogate where the Lib Dems won ten of the 21 seats which will represent Harrogate on the new council, with the Tories taking nine.

Concerns have been raised by opposition politicians that local councillors will find it harder to influence decisions affecting their areas in the new bigger authority run by an executive in Northallerton.

Keen to show the new system will not be ‘top down’, the new authority is to set up six new planning committees for North Yorkshire – with voting powers – based on parliamentary constituency boundaries, including Harrogate and Knaresborough.

These same committees will also feed into the formulation of a new county-wide Local Plan for house-building, which has to be finalised by 2028.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, has already warned that council tax needs to rise next year.

Moves towards giving Harrogate its own town council have also taken a step forward recently after the idea received the backing of 74.7 per cent of those who responded to a public consultation.

Subject to approval by the executive, a total of 19 members would be elected to Harrogate Town Council which is likely to be established in April 2024.

Question: How much power will the new North Yorkshire Council grant these new bodies, will they be more than a talking shop and what will be their budgets?

Economy and budgets

The story so far: The creation of a single authority for all of North Yorkshire – England’s largest county – was built on two aims:

Unlocking significant, long-term, investment for the region, driving growth and contributing to a stronger economy.

Saving money on services such as adult social care, education, waste collection and highways maintenance by bringing all of them under the control for the first time of a streamlined structure with cost efficiencies.

A combination of rising costs and soaring inflation and belt-tightening by the Government now means the new council will start its life with a £30 million shortfall in its budget.

The leader of the new North Yorkshire Council, Coun Carl Les has told the Harrogate Advertiser he completely rejects any idea the new authority will be in the game of managing decline and says the new system offers a golden opportunity for a better future.

Question: Can efficiency savings counter the negative impact of the budget shortfall or will the era of austerity for local services introduced by the Cameron-Osborne government simply continue?

Council tax

The story so far: The launch of the new council in April means there is a legal requirement for all residents across the county to pay the same rate.

Currently, the Harrogate district has the highest annual bills with an average band D property paying £1,723.27, compared with the lowest level of £1,586.83 in Hambleton.

In theory, the Harrogate figure could, therefore, be reduced.

But, in one example of the pressures ahead, the Tory North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, has already warned that council tax needs to rise next year to help plug a £12m hole in North Yorkshire Police’s (NYP) finances.

Residents living in Harrogate would also face a further council tax rise to finance a new Harrogate Town Council.

Question: Will the new county council’s £30 million shortfall mean harmonising council tax bills across the county will involve rounding up, rather than rounding down?

Harrogate’s crown jewels

The story so far: North Yorkshire Council has already indicated that it will assume control of the likes of Harrogate Convention Centre, Harrogate Civic Centre, Harrogate Theatre, the

Royal Baths and the Royal Hall, all of which play an important role in the town’s visitor economy, while the Stray is protected by Act of Parliament.

It is likely the new authority will create a strategic board to oversee Harrogate Convention Centre’s proposed £49m redevelopment.

Question: Who exactly will be making the decisions on Harrogate’s historic assets and how much financial support will the new North Yorkshire Council be able to offer venues that rely heavily on public money?

Elected mayor for North Yorkshire

The story so far: Next on the agenda for devolution in North Yorkshire is an elected mayor in the style of Ben Houchen in the Tees Valley and Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester.

Richard Flinton, the chief executive of the incoming North Yorkshire Council, has said he is hopeful of holding the first mayoral election in May 2024.