The Escapologist named as finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2025

The co-founders of escape room, competitive socialising and bar chain The Escapologist have been shortlisted for the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year Award at this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards (GBEA), for the North East, Yorkshire and The Humber region.

Established in 2017 by husband and wife Olly and Ellie McClaren, The Escapologist provides something for everyone with its 16 immersive escape rooms and cocktail bars across its three sites in Leeds, Castleford and Gateshead. Now, with an increased focus on the competitive socialising element of the business, The Escapologist recently launched interactive darts at its Gateshead venue, with more to follow in existing and future locations.

Created to encourage customers to “escape the everyday to the extraordinary”, The Escapologist recently celebrated a 161% increase in revenue over the last 12 months, whilst doubling its number of escape rooms.

Supported by Allica Bank, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards – also known as “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship” – celebrate the most exceptional and inspiring business stories across the UK. Now in its 13th year, the 2025 shortlist includes over 800 entrepreneurs from every nation and region of the UK, all recognised for their innovation, impact and resilience.

Ellie McClaren, co-founder and CEO of The Escapologist, said: “Our unique business model and creative flair have allowed us to deliver an immersive and memorable experience to our customers, with each of our escape rooms offering its own captivating narrative, encouraging guests to dive into a world of wonder and excitement.

“Not only is it an honour to be named a finalist at the GBEA, but to be recognised for our creativity in business is a huge testament to our hard work over the last 8 years. We couldn’t be happier to be shortlisted alongside some of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious businesses, and we wish everyone the best of luck for the ceremony later this year.”

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist – a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries. The quality of entries gets stronger every year, and it’s clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever. Many of our finalists go on to become household names, and we can’t wait to watch what this year’s cohort achieves next.”

All winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Monday 17th November at London’s Grosvenor House, where over 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders will come together to celebrate entrepreneurial success.

