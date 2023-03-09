The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards, now in its 18th year, aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community and will be hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

With the success of our 2022 event, which saw over 365 people attend, we are planning on this year being even bigger and better than before.

The awards are open to businesses in every sector trading anywhere within the circulation areas of our series of newspapers.

Businesses have just over a month left to get their nominations in for the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards

This area covers the whole of the Harrogate District which includes Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Ripon, Masham, Nidderdale and the Washburn Valley – as well as Wetherby and Tadcaster, plus the villages around those two towns (Boston Spa, Thorp Arch, Aberford, Bardsey, Thorner, Scarcroft, Barwick-in-Elmet, Sherburn-in-Elmet, right down to South Milford).

Head of Audience for the Harrogate Advertiser Matt Reeder said: "To be recognised by the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards has always been regarded as a badge of honour for our region's businesses.

"There are so many fantastic business people in our district, going to great lengths each and every single day, and we believe this event is the perfect way in which to celebrate their vast achievements.

"Enter the awards today and join us in highlighting the very excellence that makes our business sector in Harrogate so special."

The awards up for grabs at this years Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards include:

- Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business of the Year

- Technology and Digital Award

- Rural Business of the Year

- Diversity and Inclusion Award (NEW)

- Sustainability Award

- Tourism Award

- Employee Health and Wellbeing Programme (NEW)

- Best Independent Business

- Best SME Company

- Large Business of the Year

- Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

- Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year

- Business in the Community

Entries for the awards will close on April 14 and winners will be announced at a glitzy black tie Awards Ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogateon May 25.

To enter and for more information, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/hba-2023/