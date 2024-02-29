The Body Shop is to shut 75 stores and cut hundreds of jobs but there's good news for Harrogate store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The job situation at the shop located at Victoria Shopping Centre has been uncertain ever since the announcement earlier this month that the iconic UK brand had entered administration, potentially putting up to 2,000 jobs at risk nationwide.

But today has seen a new announcement from FRP Advisory, the firm overseeing its restructuring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 75 branches are to close their doors for good round the UK.

The job situation for staff and customers at The Body Shop in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate has been uncertain ever since the announcement that the iconic UK brand had entered administration. (Picture contributed)

Having already said that it would be cutting 40% of roles at its London headquarters, FRP Advisory said that 489 jobs will go in its chain of shops over the next four to six weeks.

But the list of Body Shops set for closure issued by FRP Advisory does not include Harrogate.

Instead, it is one of 116 UK stores which will remain open.

Among The Body Shops which will close are:

Blackburn

Blackpool

Cirencester

Croydon

East Kilbride

Edinburgh Princes Mall

Hastings

Hempstead Valley

Islington

Perth

Regent Street

Stratford Upon Avon

Swansea

The ethically-minded global beauty brand was launched in 1976 by the late Dame Anita Roddick in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate branch was one of the earliest shops to move into Victoria Shopping Centre when it first opened in 1992.