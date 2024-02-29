The Body Shop is to shut 75 stores and cut hundreds of jobs but there's good news for Harrogate store
The job situation at the shop located at Victoria Shopping Centre has been uncertain ever since the announcement earlier this month that the iconic UK brand had entered administration, potentially putting up to 2,000 jobs at risk nationwide.
But today has seen a new announcement from FRP Advisory, the firm overseeing its restructuring.
A total of 75 branches are to close their doors for good round the UK.
Having already said that it would be cutting 40% of roles at its London headquarters, FRP Advisory said that 489 jobs will go in its chain of shops over the next four to six weeks.
But the list of Body Shops set for closure issued by FRP Advisory does not include Harrogate.
Instead, it is one of 116 UK stores which will remain open.
Among The Body Shops which will close are:
Blackburn
Blackpool
Cirencester
Croydon
East Kilbride
Edinburgh Princes Mall
Hastings
Hempstead Valley
Islington
Perth
Regent Street
Stratford Upon Avon
Swansea
The ethically-minded global beauty brand was launched in 1976 by the late Dame Anita Roddick in Brighton.
The Harrogate branch was one of the earliest shops to move into Victoria Shopping Centre when it first opened in 1992.
Restructuring firm FRP is considering all options to secure the business which was was bought by private equity firm Aurelius in November 2023 for £207 million.