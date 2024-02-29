News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

The Body Shop is to shut 75 stores and cut hundreds of jobs but there's good news for Harrogate store

Anxious staff at the Harrogate branch of threatened national brand The Body Shop have learned more today about the future of the shop and their jobs.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 14:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The job situation at the shop located at Victoria Shopping Centre has been uncertain ever since the announcement earlier this month that the iconic UK brand had entered administration, potentially putting up to 2,000 jobs at risk nationwide.

But today has seen a new announcement from FRP Advisory, the firm overseeing its restructuring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of 75 branches are to close their doors for good round the UK.

Most Popular
The job situation for staff and customers at The Body Shop in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate has been uncertain ever since the announcement that the iconic UK brand had entered administration. (Picture contributed)The job situation for staff and customers at The Body Shop in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate has been uncertain ever since the announcement that the iconic UK brand had entered administration. (Picture contributed)
The job situation for staff and customers at The Body Shop in Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate has been uncertain ever since the announcement that the iconic UK brand had entered administration. (Picture contributed)

Having already said that it would be cutting 40% of roles at its London headquarters, FRP Advisory said that 489 jobs will go in its chain of shops over the next four to six weeks.

But the list of Body Shops set for closure issued by FRP Advisory does not include Harrogate.

Instead, it is one of 116 UK stores which will remain open.

Among The Body Shops which will close are:

Blackburn

Blackpool

Cirencester

Croydon

East Kilbride

Edinburgh Princes Mall

Hastings

Hempstead Valley

Islington

Perth

Regent Street

Stratford Upon Avon

Swansea

The ethically-minded global beauty brand was launched in 1976 by the late Dame Anita Roddick in Brighton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Harrogate branch was one of the earliest shops to move into Victoria Shopping Centre when it first opened in 1992.

Restructuring firm FRP is considering all options to secure the business which was was bought by private equity firm Aurelius in November 2023 for £207 million.

Related topics:HarrogateLondonBrighton