‘Thank you for being a part of our story’: Harrogate Italian restaurant to close its doors after 27 incredible years

A much-loved Italian restaurant in the heart of Harrogate has announced that it will be closing its doors for good this weekend.

Sasso, located on Princes Square, will be closing after a final service on Saturday, June 28.

The award-winning restaurant was founded in 1998 by Italian chef Stefano Lancellotti and his wife Sara.

In a statement on social media, it said: “It is with a heavy heart and immense sadness that we have to announce that Sasso will be closing its doors.

“Our last day of service will be Saturday, June 28, marking the end of a truly incredible 27-year journey.

“This decision was not made lightly, and as we look back, our hearts are filled with gratitude.

"We would like to extend a very special thank you to Domenico, our longest-standing team member, for his unwavering dedication, incredible support, and all he has given to Sasso over the years.

"To every single team member who has contributed to Sasso – past and present – thank you for being a part of our story.

“And to our cherished community, our lovely customers, who have become like family – thank you.

"Without your continuous support, loyalty, and laughter filling our tables for nearly three decades, none of this would have been possible.

"You truly made Sasso what it was.

“We hope to see many of you before our final day to share one last meal and a memory.”

To find out more about Sasso and to book a table, visit https://www.sassorestaurant.co.uk/ or call 01423 508838.