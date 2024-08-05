Ten year anniversary for North Yorkshire property business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three years after joining forces with two property professionals that specialise in commercial and rural property, successful residential property search agency, The Search Partnership, has merged with The Commercial Partnership and The Land Management Partnership to form one company - The Property Partnership Group.

The merger coincides with the appointment of Emma Hynd and Kathryn Wallace and the company’s 10-year anniversary, as well as the launch of a new website - www.tppguk.com.

The Property Partnership Group now has four divisions specialising in property search, commercial property, rural consultancy and investment. The property search team are buying agents, who not only find the right properties, but carry out pre-purchase reports and negotiate on behalf of clients. The commercial team manage portfolios and acquire commercial property assets on behalf of clients. The rural consultancy team manage rural property portfolios, estates and farms alongside providing general professional advice. The investment team act for UK based property companies, investment funds and private clients to acquire, among other asset classes, farmland, forestry, development sites, industrial properties, roadside assets and offices.

Toby Milbank, from The Property Partnership Group, said: “Over the past decade, Tom Robinson and I have helped hundreds of clients find and buy country houses, townhouses, sporting estates and farms, as well as finding forestry and investment property opportunities across Yorkshire and the North of England.

Blair Wallace, Toby Milbank, Edgar Seligman and Tom Robinson from The Property Partnership.

“For the last three years we have worked alongside Edgar Seligman and Blair Wallace from our base in Boroughbridge. However, over time we have been working more closely together, often providing multiple services to the same client. We therefore felt the time was right to operate as one business, re-brand and launch a new website. We feel together we have a powerful and compelling offering.”

Fellow director, Blair Wallace, who runs the rural consultancy side of the business said: “We are all proud of the small businesses that we have run successfully. Pooling our knowledge base and experience in a more coherent way will allow us to grow the business together. We have also recently appointed Kathryn Wallace, who is a Chartered Surveyor and a Fellow of the Association of Agricultural Valuers, to support the work we do and Emma Hynd also joins us in rural consultancy, in an administration and operational role.”

Director, Edgar Seligman, who runs the commercial side of the business, continued, “We provide bespoke and professional advice to our clients and can now take a truly multi-disciplined approach as The Property Partnership Group. Toby, Tom, Blair and I are all RICS qualified, experienced, highly professional and discreet. These qualities form the pillars of our business, and acting with integrity at all times is also critical to our approach. We are delighted to welcome Kathryn and Emma to the team, as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary and plan for future growth.”