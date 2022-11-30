Take a look inside M&S Harrogate Oatlands as it unveils its brand new look

Ahead of the doors opening at 9am, the M&S Harrogate Oatlands team gathered at the store entrance for a touching tribute to their colleague Dan Tonks, who passed away in 2021.

One of Dan’s best friends, Catherine Deakin, who worked with him for more than two years, cut the ribbon alongside Percy Pig and declared the store officially open.

Located in Oatlands Retail Park on Leeds Road, the new market-style M&S Foodhall marks a big investment for M&S in Harrogate and is designed with customers and local families at its heart, helping to make shopping convenient.

M&S Harrogate Oatlands have opened the doors of it’s bigger, better and fresher store

The brand-new store is home to a large M&S Foodhall with a fresh-market feel, with the extension increasing the size of the store by over 60%, covering 17,000 sqft.

The store also includes an M&S Café, with a menu which includes customer favourites including Fairtrade teas and coffees, sandwiches, toasties, snacks and much more.

Soaking up the opening day celebrations, Store Manager David Anderson, who has worked at M&S for fourteen years, is exceptionally proud of the new store and his amazing team of 125 colleagues – including 30 new roles that have been created.

He said: “We’re thrilled to open our new-look, extended store at Harrogate Oatlands.

"The last few weeks have been spent putting the finishing touches to our new store and I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make sure everything is ready for our big opening day.

“We’re really proud of this amazing new M&S Foodhall.

"It’s an exciting investment in Harrogate and I can’t wait for our customers to explore all of the new in-store features and fantastic M&S Food products that we have to offer."

In paying tribute to Dan, David added: “It was really important for everyone at the store to use the moment to remember our dearly missed colleague, Dan, who was such a big part of the team.”

The store is located at Oatlands Retail Park on Leeds Road in Harrogate and is open Monday to Saturday from 8am till 9pm and Sundays from 10:30am till 4:30pm.