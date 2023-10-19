Take a look at inside the brand new outdoor hospitality experience at The Fat Badger in Harrogate

One of Harrogate’s leading bars will be offering an extra touch of cosy class this autumn with the creation of the Fat Badger Sett.

An outdoor hospitality experience with a difference, the ‘Sett’ offers diners and drinkers alike the opportunity to mix the experience of being under canvas with all the comforts that customers expect at the recently refurbished Fat Badger.

Having already introduced Harrogate to the Covid pods and the Christmas igloos, the Fat Badger team are confident their new Badger Sett will prove a big hit with customers looking for something that little bit special.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director at HRH Group, said: “We wanted to bring an added touch of class to the dining and drinking experience at the Fat Badger and what better way to do it than to create the Badger Sett?

Chris Clarke, General Manager at The Fat Badger in Harrogate, enjoying a pint in the all new Fat Badger Sett

“The specially-created hideaway may look like an ordinary gazebo from the outside, but once inside you are transported to the delights of our cosy little club, complete with carpets, armchairs and rugs - and there is even a fireplace and historic pictures of Harrogate adorning the walls.

“The Badger Sett is perfect for small groups of guests or is available for full hire if you have a larger party looking for that extra level of luxury for their afternoon or evening out.”

The Fat Badger Sett is now open and will remain available for guests to enjoy right through the autumn months for drinks, dining, or private parties.

Chris Clarke, General Manager at The Fat Badger and known to the locals as ‘Clarkey’, added: “As one of Harrogate’s busiest venues, the only time our guests are ever disappointed is when they cannot get in through the door.

The Fat Badger in Harrogate has opened a brand new outdoor hospitality experience during the autumn months

"So, this extra use of outdoor space throughout the autumn will give them additional space and something new to enjoy, but it will also offer the familiar surroundings of a cosy night in the Fat Badger.

“Great for a drink, a meal or for private bookings for up to 24 people, it’s already causing great excitement among our regulars.”