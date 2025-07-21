Tadweld marks 40% revenue growth and 50th hire in a year of transformation

Tadweld, a leading provider of metal fabrication and engineering solutions based in Tadcaster, is proud to announce a landmark year of growth and achievement despite the steel industry facing significant challenges.

The company has reported a 40% increase in revenue and welcomed its 50th team member - two significant milestones that underscore Tadweld’s continued momentum in the industry.

Chris Houston, Managing Director at Tadweld, said: “Welcoming our 50th team member is a proud moment for us and reflects a 30% increase in staff over the past year. This growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients place in us. We're building a business on the foundations of our three company values; quality, innovation and teamwork, and it’s fantastic that clients are reacting positively to this. .”

He adds: “While the UK steel industry continues to struggle under the weight of cheap imports, challenging economic conditions, and a significant skills shortage, we've managed to deliver a truly outstanding financial year at Tadweld. Our resilience stems from strong client relationships, a flexible service offering and a relentless focus on building the best team in the industry.

Tadweld Workforce

Tadweld has earned the trust of major blue-chip clients including Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Britvic, Yorkshire Water, Balfour Beatty, and Sutcliffe Construction, delivering consistently high standards across diverse sectors. The company specialises in engineering and fabrication solutions for the Food & Drink, Power & Energy and Utilities & Infrastructure industries.

With ambitious plans for the future, Tadweld continues to build on its strong foundation, positioning itself as a key player in the UK’s manufacturing and engineering sectors.

In 2024, the company invested heavily in both external and internal training for staff, underlining its dedication to safety, compliance, and skill advancement, delivering over 2,500 hours of training to its team.

This ongoing training initiative ensures Tadweld's team remains at the forefront of engineering capability and compliance, and it demonstrates the company’s mission to not only deliver quality solutions, but to support the next generation of engineers.

Looking Ahead

With a strong leadership team, growing workforce, and a robust client base, Tadweld is well-positioned for continued success.

The business has invested over £500k in capital equipment in the last 12 months, including two state-of-the-art laser welding machines, as well as new Amada presses and guillotines. They have also acquired 17,000sqft of additional workshop and office space adjacent to its existing facilities in Tadcaster”

Houston concludes: “Investment and growth go hand in hand, and at Tadweld we’re focussed on investing in our people, processes, equipment and facilities. Whilst there are undoubtedly challenges ahead, we believe that we are well placed to capitalise on the opportunities across the UK food & drink, water, construction and fabrication markets. We’re proud of what we have achieved in the last 12 months, and we’re feeling positive about the future”